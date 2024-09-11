China Junk Bonds Suffer Longest Slide in Year on Property Slump

Investors are once again on tenterhooks as Chinese builders face pressure from continued declines in property sale. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China’s junk dollar bonds suffered seven straight days of declines, the longest such stretch since August 2023, after weak home sales data underscored the country’s deepening real estate slump.

The market was still weak as of Wednesday morning, with China Vanke Co.’s dollar debt indicated another 1 cent lower, according to two credit traders. The average price of Chinese high-yield dollar bonds dropped to 85.6 cents in the seven days to Tuesday, the lowest in four months, according to a Bloomberg index.

A 4.25% dollar note due 2029 issued by China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd. fell by another 0.5 cents on Wednesday to 73.4 cents, and is poised to touch its lowest price since May, according to Bloomberg compiled data.

Investors are once again on tenterhooks as Chinese builders face pressure from continued declines in property sales, sparking worries about their liquidity. The renewed turmoil cut short a market rebound earlier this year, when China’s high-yield dollar bonds rallied to their highest level in three years amid government efforts to shore up the bruised property sector.

