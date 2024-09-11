China, Philippines Hold Talks as New Hotspot Emerges in Sea Row

(Bloomberg) -- China and the Philippines held talks on their South China Sea dispute for the third time this year on Wednesday, after tensions escalated again at a new flashpoint in the contested waters.

China reiterated its stance on Sabina Shoal and urged the Philippines to immediately withdraw the relevant vessels from the area, according to a statement from Beijing’s foreign ministry, citing a meeting between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong and Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Maria Theresa P. Lazaro.

The two officials had “candid and in-depth” talks in Beijing on the maritime-related issues, and the two countries agreed to maintain communications through the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea and other diplomatic channels, the Chinese statement added.

The new round of talks underscores how Beijing and Manila are trying to find a diplomatic solution to their evolving spat in the South China Sea. The negotiations are also happening amid efforts by the US — a key Philippine ally — to stabilize security ties with China.

Wednesday’s meeting follows talks in Manila in early July and comes more than a week after their coast guard vessels collided near Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

The disputed atoll has emerged as a new hotspot, shortly after Manila and Beijing struck a deal to ease hostilities around the Philippines’ military outpost at Second Thomas Shoal.

Manila has conveyed its displeasure to Beijing over the recent clash, which damaged a Philippine ship. The Philippine military also said on Tuesday it monitored 207 ships in the contested waters over the past week, the highest number this year, with a sizable flotilla spotted near Sabina Shoal.

