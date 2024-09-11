Hillhouse, GIC Are Said in Talks to Invest in Midea’s Hong Kong IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Alternative asset manager Hillhouse Investment and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte are considering investing in appliance maker Midea Group Co.’s Hong Kong listing, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hillhouse is in talks to place an order for more than $1 billion of stock, while GIC is weighing subscribing for about $500 million in the share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Shenzhen-listed Midea is seeking to raise as much as $3.5 billion in the Hong Kong share sale, which is set to be the city’s biggest in more than three years.

Order books are multiple times oversubscribed and will close a day earlier than planned, the people said. Talks are ongoing and details such as the size of potential investments haven’t been finalized, the people said.

Representatives for Midea and Hillhouse didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment, while GIC declined to comment.

The Foshan-based company is offering 492.1 million shares at HK$52 to HK$54.80 a piece, according to its listing document dated Monday. At the low end of the marketed price range, that represents a 25% discount to the company’s Shenzhen-traded shares on Friday. Midea has guided investors toward the top end of the range, the people said.

--With assistance from Dave Sebastian and Elffie Chew.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.