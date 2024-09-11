Hong Kong Stock Tied to Pop Star Jay Chou Suddenly Plunges 73%

(Bloomberg) -- A company backed by the mother of Asia pop megastar Jay Chou saw its stock tumble by a record 73% Wednesday, with no immediately apparent reason.

The slide took shares of Star Plus Legend Holdings Ltd. below their initial public offering price for the first time since their July 2023 listing in Hong Kong. Volume was 43 times the three-month daily average. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company is known for retailing products closely associated with the Taiwanese singer, including Modong, a “bulletproof” high-fat coffee drink. Started by Chou’s mother Yeh Hui-Mei and others in 2017, Star Plus Legend also sells skin- and healthcare products and provides intellectual property.

Pop Star Jay Chou’s Mom Gets Rich on IPO Debut Surge: ECM Watch

With a market capitalization of around $1 billion at the start of the week, China-based Star Plus Legend’s shares have lost three quarters of their value in three days. The stock is covered by only three analysts, who all rate it a buy.

Wild swings are not uncommon in small, little-covered stocks. Shares of graphite maker Sanergy Group Ltd. plunged 98% one day earlier this month in Hong Kong after a regulator’s warning about shareholding concentration and margin-unwind trades.

Star Plus’s revenue for the first six months of the year grew 76% from a year earlier to 267 million yuan ($38 million).

