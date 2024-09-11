Maldives Sukuk Jumps as Officials Pledge to Avoid a Default

(Bloomberg) -- Maldives dollar Islamic bonds jumped as the country’s central bank pledged to make a coupon payments due in October.

The notes due 2026 rose as much as 1.8 cents on the dollar to 72.9 cents following a statement by the country’s monetary authority, or MMA, which said the government will make the Oct. 8 obligation. The nation faces a $25 million payment on its roughly $500 million of outstanding sukuk debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“There remains no doubt that the MMA and the government of the Maldives, together with all related government institutions, will be able to meet all future external debt obligation,” the bank said in a posting on its website Wednesday.

The statement appeared to at least temporarily soothe growing investor concern that the island nation was hurtling toward the world’s first sukuk default. With double-digit losses this year, the debt is the worst performer on the Bloomberg EM Sovereign Total Return Index.

Moody’s Ratings on Wednesday downgraded the nation further into junk territory, citing default risks over eroding foreign reserves. In August, Fitch Ratings cut the country and warned of rising default risk.

“This is a small relief that will buy the Maldives authorities some time to search for a longer-lasting solution,” said Soeren Moerch, a portfolio manager at Danske Bank, adding that the notes should move higher on the news. “But it does not resolve the underlying issue of small net reserves and lack of consolidation of budget deficits.”

