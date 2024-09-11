North Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile, South Korea Says

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, watches an honor guard before his departure to North Korea at the railway station in Vladivostok, Russia, on Friday, April 26, 2019. Kim said the summit will be a starting point for productive talks on cooperation, Vesti TV reported him as saying in an interview. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea’s military said days after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear weapons capabilities exponentially and prepare his troops for combat.

Japan’s Coast Guard also said the North may have fired a ballistic missile and that it has likely already fell. Further details were not immediately available.

The latest firing marked North Korea’s first missile launch in over two months after Kim Jong Un’s regime shot off two ballistic missiles that it said could carry a 4.5 ton-class super-large warhead on July 1.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.