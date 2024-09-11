Zelenskiy ‘Counting’ on Biden Meeting for Strike Permission

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will press President Joe Biden on his plea to lift restrictions on weapons used for deeper strikes within Russia territory when he meets the US leader this month.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t depend on my optimism, it depends on their optimism,” Zelenskiy said in Kyiv Wednesday ahead of a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his UK counterpart David Lammy to discuss the issue.

The Biden administration has held steady in its opposition to deploying weapons deep inside Russian out of concerns of escalating the 2 1/2 year war. But Blinken said he would hold talks to address Kyiv’s demands after saying that Moscow had received shipments of ballistic missiles from Iran.

Zelenskiy said he’s “counting” on his meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.