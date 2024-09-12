Asian Stocks Set to Rise as Yen Holds to Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities were set to advance Friday after a fourth day of gains on Wall Street as the latest batch of economic data did little to dissuade investors about the trajectory of anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Equity futures in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong climbed, with each rising by less than 1% in a sign of muted risk appetite. A pause in the yen’s strengthening trend boosted Japanese exporters on Thursday, with the currency trading just below 142 per dollar in early trading.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced two basis points to 3.67% Friday and an index of the dollar fell. German bunds snapped a seven-day winning streak after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said rates will be sufficiently restrictive in the wake of an expected quarter-point interest rate cut to 3.5%. Oil climbed. Gold hit an all-time high.

The US producer price index picked up slightly in August after the previous month’s numbers were revised lower, and categories that feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge were muted. Separate data showed jobless claims ticked up.

The data did little to alter expectations the Fed will trim rates when its monetary policy committee meets next week, but for some kept alive the idea the first cut may be 50 basis points, twice the regular cadence.

“We think PPI sustains a lingering possibility of a starter 50, which would take less risk with the soft landing,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore.

Thursday’s wholesale inflation data followed the more closely watched consumer price index, which showed underlying inflation accelerated in August. Yet policymakers have made it clear that they’re currently highly focused on softness in the labor market, which is more likely to drive policy discussions in the months ahead.

“With PPI basically repeating yesterday’s CPI reading and jobless claims in line with expectations, the decks have been cleared for the Fed to kick off a rate-cutting cycle,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “The markets are anticipating an initial 25 basis-point cut, but the discussion will soon turn to how far and fast the Fed is likely to trim rates over time.

BOJ Hike

In Japan, just over half of central bank watchers see authorities conducting their next rate hike in December, while none expects a policy move when the board meets next week, according to a Bloomberg survey.

In the past four weeks, five of nine board members have telegraphed their intention to raise rates again if the bank’s inflation outlook is realized. Market volatility in the days after the Bank of Japan’s July 31 rate hike hasn’t spooked policymakers enough to derail them from the normalization path.

“Chances are extremely low for a rate hike at this meeting,” Masamichi Adachi, chief Japan economist at UBS Securities, said. “It’s too early to discern the impact of the July rate hike and market rout.”

Elsewhere in Asia, data set for release includes Japan industrial production, trade balance figures for India and gross domestic product for Sri Lanka.

West Texas Intermediate, the US oil price, rose more than 2% Thursday after storm Francine disrupted production in the Gulf of Mexico.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Japan industrial production, Friday

U. Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:14 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro was little changed at $1.1073

The Japanese yen was little changed at 141.86 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1186 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6723

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $57,944.3

Ether was little changed at $2,353.06

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $69.32 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

