(Bloomberg) -- China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. agreed to buy 80 Airbus SE jets in the A320neo lineup to increase the proportion of more fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft in its fleet.

The planes are due to delivered between 2030 and 2032, China Development Bank said in a statement dated Sept. 11. The Neo, which stands for new engine option, is a more efficient version of the A320.

