China Outspends US by Billions in Global Lending, Watchdog Says

Flags fly outside the National Museum of China during the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. President Xi Jinping said the Belt and Road Initiative has a golden decade ahead, welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin and other delegates at a forum aimed at reinvigorating what Xi has called a project of the century. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China outspent the US almost nine-to-one on infrastructure projects around the world over eight years, according to a government watchdog report that highlighted the challenge Washington faces as it vies for influence against Beijing in poorer countries.

China lent $679 billion under its Belt and Road Initiative from 2013 to 2021 for projects that involved highways, power plants and telecommunications, the Government Accountability Office said. The US provided $76 billion in that same period, it said.

The biggest chunk of the Chinese money — $104 billion — went to Russia, in a sign of those two countries’ deepening cooperation. The rest funded a railway line in Kenya, hydroelectric power transmission in Angola, and other projects around the world, mostly in low and lower-middle income countries.

The investments could further enhance China’s “diplomatic and strategic leverage over host countries, as well as its soft power and global reputation,” the report said. It cited recipients as saying Belt and Road “served to meet significant infrastructure needs in their countries.”

Representatives of the Export–Import Bank and the International Development Finance Corporation did not immediately respond to requests for comments on Thursday evening.

Earlier: Xi Wants Bigger Returns, Fewer Headaches in Africa Debt Deals

The report put a dollar figure on what experts and government officials have witnessed for years in Africa and beyond — China’s willingness to lend money quickly and with minimum safeguards, as a way to extend its influence. It said the bulk of the Chinese funding was via government-to-government loans.

A former Kenyan government official was cited in the report as saying his country would have rather gotten financing from the Americans. But “he said financing or assistance from the US was limited, difficult to access, and slow to be provided.”

The GAO also documented downsides of Belt and Road lending, citing examples of air and water pollution, and cases that infringed on the land rights of some indigenous people. While it said the Chinese loans were usually linked to “positive outcomes,” some projects had failed or been tainted by bribes.

In one example, it cited an unidentified high-ranking official who it said was offered a bribe by a Chinese national in exchange for giving up his support for a case against a Belt and Road project. If he refused, it said, another official would get the bribe and the case would be dropped.

“The official refused the bribe, and noted to us that the legal case was subsequently dropped, and the project was approved,” the report said.

--With assistance from Iain Marlow.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.