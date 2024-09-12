India’s August Inflation Stays Below Central Bank’s Target

(Bloomberg) -- India’s retail inflation stayed below the central bank’s target aim for the second straight month, complicating the outlook for interest rate cuts.

The consumer price index rose 3.65% in August from a year earlier, data from Statistics Ministry showed Thursday. That compares with a 3.44% gain forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists and a reading of 3.54% registered in July.

India’s central bank expected softer inflation readings due to statistical reasons and forecasts price gains to start inching up from September. In a separate Bloomberg survey, economists expect price gains to average at 4% in the July-September period, indicating an inflation level closer to 5% in September.

The Reserve Bank of India has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for more than 18 months now, with Governor Shaktikanta Das reluctant to ease policy until inflation settles around the central bank’s 4% target. The next rate review is due on Oct. 9.

India’s economy grew at the slowest pace in five quarters in the April to June period and there are concerns that the central bank’s tight monetary policy may have hurt economic growth.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.