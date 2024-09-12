North Korea Make First Display of Uranium Program at Center of US Friction

A North Korean flag flies at the Embassy of North Korea compound in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Kim Jong Uns regime cut off diplomatic relations with Malaysia, accusing it of a super-large hostile act after its top court ruled a North Korean man can be extradited to the U.S. face money-laundering charges. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea released its first photos of a facility to enrich uranium for atomic bombs, showing leader Kim Jong Un touring a plant at the center of a program that has been a point of friction with the US for more than 20 years.

Kim visited the Nuclear Weapons Institute, which is the production base of weapon-grade nuclear materials, the state’s official media reported Friday. “He stressed the need to further augment the number of centrifuges in order to exponentially increase the nuclear weapons for self-defense,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said it was the first time North Korea has publicly disclosed one of its uranium enrichment facilities. South Korea’s Unification Ministry did not immediately have a comment.

The visit came as Kim has reiterated his pledge to ramp up production of nuclear weapons. It also indicates Pyongyang no longer sees any reason to hide its program to enrich uranium, which it once furiously denied when then President George W. Bush first made the accusation in 2002.

North Korea initially relied on plutonium production for fissile material, turning out enough for about one bomb a year. But with its program to enrich uranium, it can now produce enough fissile material for about six nuclear weapons a year, according to arms experts.

North Korea is estimated to have about 80 to 90 warheads, the Seoul-based Korea Institute for Defense Analyses said in a paper released in January 2023, adding Kim was looking to have between 100 to 300 over the long term.

South Korean officials have said North Korea may be considering a nuclear test near the time of the November US presidential election to raise its profile. North Korea last tested a nuclear device in September 2017, which was its most powerful atomic bomb by far with an estimated yield of between 120-250 kilotons.

KCNA also said that Kim this week oversaw the test-fire of a new multiple rocket launcher and visited the special operation unit of North’s Korean People’s Army as he urged troops to “intensify the drills for real war.”

