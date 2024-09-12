Polish Lawmakers to Press on With Probe of Central Bank Governor

(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s parliamentary committee in charge of investigating central bank Governor Adam Glapinski pledged to press on with the probe despite a contested court ruling calling such action unconstitutional.

Zbigniew Gawlik, who heads the committee, said the panel won’t rush to call Glapinski to testify as it seeks to gather evidence from more than 50 people. Poland’s government has accused the governor of politicizing central bank policy and irregularities in its bond-buying program.

“The governor should interrogated as one of the last witnesses,” Gawlik told reporters in parliament Thursday before the committee met to discuss its schedule. The panel, which will gather evidence to determine if Glapinski should be put on trial, will act fully within the law, he said.

Glapinski has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Earlier this month he said that the Constitutional Tribunal’s verdict from August “ends the issue,” as far as he’s concerned. The government hasn’t specified what impact, if any, the tribunal’s decision will have on the probe.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s cabinet, along with the European Union’s top court have both questioned the Constitutional Tribunal’s validity. The standoff comes after the European Court of Justice ruled that Poland’s previous administration breached the bloc’s standards for judicial independence, leading to a suspension in some EU aid.

Lawmakers from the Law & Justice party, which lost power in elections late last year, walked out of the committee on Thursday, saying that its actions were “lawless” following the Polish tribunal’s ruling.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.