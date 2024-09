(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces had begun a counteroffensive in its western Kursk region in an effort to push back the first military incursion on its territory since World War II.

The Kremlin’s action is in line with Ukrainian military planning, Zelenskiy told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday. It was the first official confirmation that Moscow had begun an operation to press back the Ukrainian cross-border advance.

