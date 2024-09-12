Swedish Core Inflation Stays Put as Riksbank Prepares Easing

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s core inflation remained steady as expected in August, likely raising the odds that Riksbank officials will continue with plans to accelerate monetary easing.

A measure of annual price increases that strips out energy was unchanged at 2.2% last month, according to a release published Thursday by Statistics Sweden. That’s in line with what economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected.

The reading comes as central banks across the developed world are making policy less restrictive or preparing for it, with the Riksbank weighing whether to cut its benchmark rate by two or three quarter-point moves in the three remaining meetings this year.

Officials have advocated taking borrowing costs lower in a gradual manner, and Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen has hinted that he favors reducing the rate to 2.75% by the end of the year, from 3.5% currently.

Rising unemployment and a sluggish Swedish economy have increased pressure on the central bank to dial down restriction, especially as the government has declared victory in the fight against inflation and vowed to boost spending.

In August, the annual CPIF inflation rate that the Riksbank targets was below its 2% goal for the third consecutive month, as energy prices have been far lower this year than in 2023. The Riksbank will still seek assurance that underlying measures appear stable around the target, with moderate price increases on services.

