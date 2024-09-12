US Regulator Investigates Safety Issue Reported in VinFast Cars

A taxi driver prepares to charge a VinFast Auto Ltd. electric vehicle at a charging station at the company's showroom in Hanoi, Vietnam.

(Bloomberg) -- A US regulator has opened a preliminary investigation into some electric vehicles manufactured by Vietnam’s VinFast Auto Ltd. over a safety issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s probe covers around 3,118 vehicles manufactured in 2023 and 2024, based on reports filed by 14 owners. The owners alleged that the vehicles had problems with the Lane Keep Assist system.

The reports “allege the system has difficulty detecting lanes on the roadway, provides improper steering inputs, and is difficult to override by the driver,” the NHTSA said in a statement about the reported malfunction issue.

The regulator said that at the time of opening the probe, it did not have evidence to support that the crash was related to the lane keep assist concern.

VinFast will cooperate fully with the NHTSA throughout this process, it said in response to a Bloomberg News query.

“We believe VinFast vehicles are safe,” it said in a statement on Thursday. “We take all safety concerns seriously and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

