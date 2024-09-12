Xi Urges Efforts to Hit Annual Growth Target Amid Rising Doubt

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called on government officials at all levels to achieve the country’s annual growth target, as economists have cast doubt over momentum in the world’s second largest economy.

Xi on Thursday urged the country’s central and local governments to properly implement economic policies for the third and fourth quarter in order to achieve its full-year economic and social development goals, state broadcaster China Central Television reported, citing his remarks in a seminar.

The Chinese leader’s comments came after a growing number of Wall Street economists, including UBS Group AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co., began predicting China may miss its economic growth goal of about 5% this year, a target that they say will need accelerated spending on infrastructure and other programs if it is to be realized.

China’s $17 trillion economy has been struggling with a prolonged property downturn that’s weighed on consumers and businesses. Recent government efforts — including interest-rate cuts — to boost sentiment have yet to turn things around, meaning the economy continues to lean on manufacturing and exports to keep its growth target in sight.

