China’s Credit Growth Slowed in August as Confidence Stays Weak

(Bloomberg) -- China’s credit expansion cooled in August from a year ago, as the economy’s gloomy outlook keeps consumer and business sentiment subdued.

Aggregate financing, a broad measure of credit, increased by 3.03 trillion yuan ($427 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations of data released by the People’s Bank of China on Friday. That was less than a gain of 3.13 trillion yuan in the same month a year earlier, though largely in line with the median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Financial institutions offered 906.85 billion yuan of new loans in the month, according to Bloomberg calculations, lower than a median forecast of 1.05 trillion yuan.

The central bank said it “will maintain a supportive monetary stance,” according to a statement accompanying the data release. It is “preparing to launch some additional measures, further lower the financing costs for businesses and households, and keep liquidity reasonably ample.”

The figures will likely amplify concerns that the economy might struggle to meet Beijing’s annual growth target of around 5%. Deflationary pressure is becoming entrenched while a housing slump shows no signs of easing, curbing demand for credit to fund investment and consumption.

“Credit data remained rather weak as the central bank pays more attention to optimizing loan structure than aggregate easing,” said Zhaopeng Xing, a senior strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

The Chinese government expedited bond sales to pick up the slack, likely a reflection of unease among officials about the economy’s momentum. Net government financing in August reached 1.61 trillion yuan last month, the highest since June 2022.

Local authorities last month issued nearly 700 billion yuan of new special bonds, which are mainly used for infrastructure investment, following earlier calls from Beijing to speed up the sales. That was the largest monthly offering since June 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The government is also making a push to reduce mortgage costs as part of efforts to put a floor under the property downturn. Authorities are considering allowing homeowners to refinance as much as $5.4 trillion of mortgages for millions of families, a plan that’s also expected to help spur consumption if implemented.

Xing said the five-year loan prime rate — a key reference for mortgage costs — may be reduced by bigger margins than previously seen and the renegotiation of existing mortgage rates should also help consumer confidence to improve.

Credit extension is typically stronger in August after a drop-off in the prior month, when banks aren’t in a rush to meet their quarterly lending targets. The PBOC cut interest rates in July in an attempt to boost confidence and demand.

