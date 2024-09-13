DigitalBridge Is Said to Explore Sale of Telecom Tower Unit EdgePoint

(Bloomberg) -- DigitalBridge Group Inc. is considering options including a sale of Southeast Asian firm EdgePoint Infrastructure, people with knowledge of the matter said, in the latest sign of increasing investor demand for telecommunications assets.

US-listed DigitalBridge is working with financial advisers on a strategic review that may lead to a full or partial sale of EdgePoint, the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private. DigitalBridge may seek a valuation of as much as $4 billion for the telecoms tower business in any transaction, the people said.

EdgePoint has drawn preliminary interest from other infrastructure-focused funds, the people said. Deliberations are an at early stage and DigitalBridge could decide against pursuing a deal, the people said.

Representatives for DigitalBridge and EdgePoint declined to comment.

Global investors have been eyeing digital infrastructure assets as they seek to tap into increasing demand for technology while looking for stable returns. Blackstone Inc. last week agreed to acquire Australian data-center operator AirTrunk in a deal valuing the firm at A$24 billion ($16.1 billion), including debt and capital expenditure for committed projects.

Founded in 2020, EdgePoint Infrastructure is a telecommunications tower infrastructure company based in Singapore and has operations in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Its unit Centratama Group owns more than 10,000 sites in Indonesia, while EdgePoint Towers in Malaysia operates more than 1,500 sites and EdgePoint Philippines has over 2,800. EdgePoint is also backed by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

DigitalBridge managed $84 billion of digital-infrastructure assets, including data centers, cell towers and fiber networks as of the end of June, its website shows. The Boca Raton, Florida-based firm’s second-quarter net income was $77 million on total revenue of $390 million. Its shares have fallen 21% this year, giving the company a market value of $2.4 billion.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.