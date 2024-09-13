FBI-Wanted Pastor Rejects Charges of Sexual Abuse, Trafficking

(Bloomberg) -- A Philippine pastor and staunch ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte pleaded not guilty to charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse of a minor, his lawyer said on Friday.

Apollo Quiboloy, who’s on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list since 2022, was arraigned in two local courts for the separate charges, which come days after his arrest in his 30-hectare enclave in southern Davao City. The pre-trial hearings for Quiboloy are set for next month, his lawyer, Israelito Torreon told reporters.

Quiboloy, wearing a bullet proof vest and helmet as he was ushered in by police to one of the courts, is wanted by the FBI for alleged sexual abuse, human trafficking and smuggling. He had denied all charges.

Founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church who claims to be the “son of God,” the 74-year-old preacher is Duterte’s spiritual adviser.

The former Philippine leader had filed cases of malicious mischief against the government and the police for malicious mischief shortly after Quiboloy’s Sept. 8 arrest.

