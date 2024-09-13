Malaysia Says Its Tech Boom Will Withstand US Election Ripples

Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Malaysia's finance minister, following a Bloomberg Television interview on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s goal of boosting investments in its growing technology exports sector is unlikely to be affected by the results of the US election, according to Trade and Industry Minister Zafrul Aziz.

“We built a strong ecosystem around the semiconductor industry and it has been a major part of our exports,” Zafrul said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haidi Stroud-Watts and Shery Ahn on Friday.

Companies based in Malaysia hadn’t seen major disruptions in the sector during the last change in US leadership “and I don’t foresee that continuing to change when there is a new — if there is a new policy change in the US administration,” he said.

Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, has benefitted from geopolitical tensions that spurred more investments in the region, the minister said, adding that the country continues to engage both US and China, he added.

Investors are flocking to Malaysia once again amid a booming artificial intelligence sector and improving political stability. After a rapid turnover of leaders, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has consolidated his power, enacted reforms and launched economic plans to improve the country’s outlook since coming into power in late 2022.

Tech giants including Microsoft Corp., Nvidia Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. have pledged to invest billions of dollars in the country’s infrastructure as Anwar bets on the country’s non-aligned stance and resilient economy to weather it through any geopolitical storm.

The country’s semiconductor sector, in particular, is set to benefit regardless who wins in the coming US elections, due to supply chain shifts and trade diversions, according to CIMB Group Holdings Bhd economist Vincent Loo in a research note Sept. 6. Such products make up the lion’s share of Malaysia’s overseas shipments, account for 53% of exports to the US and 36% to China in the first five months of the year, he said.

International funds turned net buyers of Malaysian equities in 2024, while Kuala Lumpur became the busiest location for listings in Southeast Asia. The ringgit has recovered from a 26-year low against the dollar reached in February, emerging as the top gainer across developing markets this year.

Malaysia is encouraging companies to invest as it focuses on five sectors: electrical and electronics, digital economy, chemical and petrochemical, healthcare and aerospace, Zafrul said. The nation is seeking green and digital investments, he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.