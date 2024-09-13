Orban Vows More Diplomatic Surprises After Visit to Moscow

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Viktor Orban said more surprise diplomatic moves were likely following a controversial visit to Moscow as part of a self-described “peace mission” at the start of Hungary’s European Union presidency.

“I have more ‘peace mission’ moves in my pocket,” Orban said in a state radio interview on Friday. “We’re going to continue to have unexpected initiatives that will each take us one step closer to peace.”

Orban had given no warning to Hungary’s EU and NATO partners about his initial diplomatic mission in July that included meetings in Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The Hungarian leader sought to portray the trips as a groundbreaking effort to push for a ceasefire in Russia’s war on Ukraine, which has entered its third year. Western allies responded with withering criticism for what they described as a form of appeasement and an attempt to undercut support for Kyiv.

In a continuing sign of protest, many EU nations as well as the European Commission have since downgraded their presence at events hosted by Hungary as part of its six-month rotating presidency of the bloc, including a meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs that starts Friday in Budapest.

--With assistance from Mark Sweetman.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.