RBI Must Stay on Course Amid Dips in India Inflation, Das Says

(Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said policymakers must remain steadfast amid some softening in inflation in the fast-growing South Asian economy, signaling he’s not in a hurry to loosen policy settings.

“Inflation has been brought within the target band of 2-6%, but our target is 4%. And over the last several monetary policy meetings, we have been reiterating the importance to stay the course and not get carried away by some dips in inflation,” Das said on Friday at a forum organized by The Bretton Woods Committee in Singapore.

India, among the world’s fastest-growing economies, can potentially grow at above 7.5%, Das said. The governor urged global monetary authorities to remain prudent and agile as inflation continues to pose risk even as it has stabilized in many places.

Emerging markets including India can capitalize on softening price growth, Das said, as their currencies recover against the US dollar amid the impending monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. The governor says RBI doesn’t draw a line on the sand for the rupee and that authorities only intervene to curb volatility.

The RBI has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for more than 18 months now, with Das warning against any premature cut, saying volatile food costs continue to pose a risk to inflation.

Most economists don’t expect the RBI to ease borrowing costs until the final quarter of this year, predicting it will likely move only after the Fed pivots. However, some say there are signs that urban consumer demand is faltering and borrowing costs should be lowered to support economic growth.

