(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Metro Co. is expected to announce on Sept. 20 details of its plan to sell shares to the public to raise around ¥700 billion ($5 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

The subway operator in Japan’s capital plans to list its shares in an initial public offering in late October, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

A Tokyo Metro representative declined to comment.

