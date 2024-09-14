China Home Prices Fall Slightly Faster as Stimulus Effects Fade

Residential buildings in Shanghai, China, on Monday, June 24, 2024. Shanghai relaxed the cap on prices for new homes, a tactic the government used to temper the property bubble when values were soaring. Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China’s home prices fell at a slightly faster pace in August, underscoring the waning effect of the latest housing rescue plan.

New-home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, dropped 0.73% from July, following a 0.65% decline a month earlier, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Saturday. Values of used homes declined 0.95%, compared with a 0.8% fall a month earlier.

The figures highlight Beijing’s struggle to contain the property downturn at a time when deflationary pressures are adding to the economic gloom. Efforts to spur domestic demand have done little to revive the housing market, endangering the government’s growth target and spurring economists to call for additional stimulus.

