Malaysia’s Islamist Party Rules Out Working With PM Anwar’s Bloc

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Islamic party, which holds the most seats in parliament, said it will not work with the ruling coalition in a blow to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after months of speculation of a tie-up.

Parti Islam-SeMalaysia said it would stand firm with the opposition and champion Islamic issues, such as banning alcohol and gambling, according to party President Abdul Hadi Awang. PAS, as the party is known, is becoming the biggest competitor for Anwar in the battle for votes of the Malay majority, who are Muslim by law.

“It is the responsibility of all Muslims, particularly practitioners and lawmakers, to uphold and honor the Shariah law, rather than obstruct or, worse, demean it,” said Hadi at the party’s annual gathering in central Pahang state.

The next elections must be held by 2028 and Anwar has been laying the groundwork by courting PAS to increase his credibility among the Malays. He has held talks with PAS leaders, stirring speculation of political cooperation and triggering some unease within his rainbow coalition of liberals, regional groups and a Chinese-dominant party.

Last year his government canceled a concert after two members of a British band 1975 shared a same-sex kiss on stage, and banned Swatch watches that showcase Pride colors.

PAS is part of the pro-Malay Perikatan Nasional bloc, which has faced serious setbacks in recent months. The opposition coalition lost a seat in a recent by-election in the PAS stronghold of Kelantan, some of the bloc’s lawmakers have switched sides to back Anwar, and its chairman Muhyiddin Yassin faces several court cases.

Still, PAS has vowed to push on. Secretary-General Takiyuddin Hassan said on Saturday that PAS aimed to capture Pahang state, a Malay heartland, in the next general election. The party already controls four of Malaysia’s 13 states.

