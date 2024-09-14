Nippon Steel May Bid for Italy’s Ex-Ilva Plant, Il Sole Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Nippon Steel may be interested in buying the troubled Italian steel plant formerly known as Ilva, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday, without saying where it got the information.

Representatives of Italy’s government and Japan’s embassy discussed the potential offer last week, on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, the newspaper said.

Bloomberg reported in July that Italy had received interest by six different companies ready to invest in the plant, in the southern city of Taranto.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has been trying for months to find ways to rescue Acciaierie d’Italia, formerly known as Ilva, which has struggled because of high energy costs and weak demand.

Italy’s cabinet this spring approved a €150 million ($166 million) financial package for the country’s largest steelworks after putting the embattled business into state-led administration earlier in the year.

