Malaysia’s Islamists Vow to Shut Casino If Party Wins Key State

(Bloomberg) -- An Islamic party said it was prepared to shut down Malaysia’s only casino if it wins control of the state where it is located, as the group looks to build its influence in the Southeast Asian nation.

A senior official from Parti Islam Se-Malaysia said if voters in central Pahang state — home to Genting Bhd.’s casino — want gambling to end, they should choose the Islamic party. The party is tapping into concerns by the country’s Muslim majority over gambling, which is forbidden in the Koran.

PAS has been growing its influence since the 2022 elections made it the biggest party in federal parliament. It already controls four of Malaysia’s 13 states and is looking to capture Pahang in the next national election that must be held by early 2028.

“Gambling is harmful, so we have to close it,” Andansura Rabu, PAS’ deputy commissioner for Pahang, said at the party’s annual gathering. “But it must be in accordance with the laws and constitution.”

The federal government decides on casino and gaming permits in Malaysia and gaming is one of the most regulated sectors in the country. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier this year ruled out the possibility of opening a second casino resort after a Bloomberg News report.

Genting’s casino contributed as much as 5 billion ringgit ($1.16 billion) annually to government coffers before the pandemic, according to a report by UOB Kay Hian, a Singapore-based brokerage. When PAS emerged as the biggest party after 2022 elections, Genting shares slid but recovered as Anwar formed a unity government made up of liberals, a Chinese-dominant party and regional groups.

Still, the growing influence of the Islamic party in national politics has pushed Anwar to turn more conservative to burnish his own credentials with voters. Last year his government canceled a concert after two members of a British band The 1975 shared a same-sex kiss on stage, and banned Swatch watches that showcase Pride colors.

At the annual gathering held this weekend in Pahang, PAS has ruled out working with Anwar’s coalition and pledged to champion Islamic issues. Banning alcohol and gambling in Malaysia would be key, the party has said.

“Anything that can harm society, we must together support its destruction,” Andasura said of gambling. “This isn’t a matter of religion, it’s a social issue.”

