Yemeni Missile Evades Aerial Shield to Reach Central Israel

(Bloomberg) -- A missile launched from Yemen reached central Israel on Sunday, the Israeli military said, causing little in the way of damage or casualties.

Following the strike, Israeli authorities said they would investigate the performance of the advanced aerial shield that’s generally fended off such long-range attacks well away from the country’s borders.

Sirens sounded in the commercial capital Tel Aviv and in communities all the way to the Modiin in the Jerusalem foothills. Medics said nine people suffered injuries in the rush to shelters. Police published pictures of a damaged escalator and shattered glass, saying it was caused by an interceptor missile.

The fire department said a blaze was set off in brush-land near the village of Kfar Yona, which was under control.

Israel’s Army Radio said both the high-altitude Arrow interceptor and the short-range Iron Dome interceptor were activated. A military spokesperson confirmed attempted shoot-downs, but said only: “The result of the interception is under review.”

Houthi rebels operating out of Yemen have been launching missiles and drones from some 2,000 km (1,240 miles) away in solidarity with Hamas, which went to war with Israel from Gaza almost a year ago. So has Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which like Hamas and the Houthis is aligned with Iran.

According to a US Defense Intelligence Agency study published in February, the Houthis have a missile with a 1,950 km range, named Toofan, and resembling Iran’s Shahab-3, which carries an 800 kilogram (1,764-pound) warhead.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on Sunday’s incident.

In July, a Houthi drone managed to evade Israeli air defenses and hit Tel Aviv, where it killed a man. Israel retaliated by bombing the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.