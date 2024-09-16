Emerging-Market Assets Gain as Fed Wagers Send Dollar Lower

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market assets edged higher on Monday as traders geared up for the Federal Reserve to cut interest-rates this week for the first time in four years.

An index that tracks developing nation currencies rose 0.3%, led higher by Brazil’s real, Hungary’s forint and Poland’s zloty. Meanwhile, a gauge of EM stocks climbed 0.4%, with shares in Hong Kong and Taiwan leading gains.

The risk-on sentiment comes as bond traders are debating whether Fed policymakers will cut interest rates by a quarter- or half-point on Wednesday. Mounting speculation they will decide on the larger of the two alternatives sent the dollar index to its weakest in at least eight months.

“As we begin a Fed week, much will depend on the sustainability of global risk appetite and any stronger response to the FOMC’s first cut,” BBVA strategists wrote in a Monday note. “Our base case is for a 25bp cut and limited dovishness in the revised forecast and Fed communication, which contrasts with the stronger easing path priced by markets.”

Brazil’s real strengthened 1% against the greenback on Monday, leading its EM peers higher. The rally comes as traders expect policymakers led by Roberto Campos Neto to kick off a cycle of interest-rate hikes on Wednesday — a decision that is due just hours after the Fed’s.

Bucking the trend, Colombia’s peso was one of the worst-performing currencies in the world amid rising political risks. Lawmakers will resume discussion of the country’s 2025 budget on Tuesday after they and the government failed to reach an agreement last week to reduce the planned 523 trillion pesos of spending presented by Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla.

Investors in Turkey, South Africa, Indonesia and Taiwan also hold policy meetings this week. Economists expect a 25 basis-point rate cut in South Africa, while the other central banks are seen standing pat.

Markets in China, Japan, Mexico and South Korea were closed for national holidays.

In credit markets, El Salvador’s sovereign debt jumped after President Nayib Bukele said his 2025 budget wouldn’t include “a single cent of debt,” a move that could unlock a long-awaited program with the International Monetary Fund. Dollar notes from the Central American nation rose across the curve, pacing emerging-market gains.

Croatia’s sovereign bonds won an upgrade by S&P Global Ratings to A- from BBB+, with the ratings firm keeping its outlook positive.

Corporate credits from Petroleos del Peru soared after the government said it would take over the state-oil company’s remaining debt payments for the rest of this year.

Senegal’s dollar bonds, however, were some of the biggest laggards among their developing nation peers after the IMF said the African nation’s fiscal position was expected to deteriorate.

--With assistance from Colleen Goko.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.