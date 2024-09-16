Hedge Fund Regal Makes Offer for Platinum Asset Management

Pedestrians walk up a flight of steps at Martin Place in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. While the Australian economy lost more than 800,000 jobs in April and May, more timely indicators are painting a better picture. Outside of a small outbreak in the southern state of Victoria, authorities have flattened the Covid-19 infection curve and are reopening the economy earlier than expected. Photographer: Lisa Maree Williams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Philip King’s Regal Partners Ltd. offered to buy rival Platinum Asset Management Ltd. as the hedge fund presses on with an expansion push that’s seen assets more than triple in just two years.

Sydney-based Platinum has received an unsolicited and non-binding proposal from Regal to acquire all of its shares via a scheme of arrangement, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Under the offer, Platinum shareholders would receive 0.274 Regal shares for each Platinum share held. That equates to an offer of A$0.9042 ($0.61) per share, according to Bloomberg calculations, which is a 10% discount to Platinum’s closing price of A$0.99 on Monday.

Platinum’s shares have plunged around 26% this year, valuing the company at A$576 million. Regal’s shares have rallied about 24%.

Regal manages almost A$17 billion in funds — up from A$4.7 billion two years ago — with offices in Sydney, Singapore and New York. From a mainly long-short equities fund, it’s expanded into an investment manager across private markets and alternatives.

There was no guarantee that discussions with Regal will progress or that due diligence access will be granted, Platinum said.

