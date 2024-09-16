Médecins Sans Frontières Ends Work in Russia After Three Decades

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: A banner hangs outside a laundry room turned into a makeshift clinic operated by the medical relief organization ''Doctors Without Borders'' (Medecins Sans Frontiers) in the Far Rockaway neighborhood on November 9, 2012 in the Queens borough of New York City. In the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, Doctors Without Borders, which usually operates in developing countries, has set up their first medical clinics in the United States. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) said it’s ending operations in Russia after 32 years, though the humanitarian organization expressed hope that it will eventually be allowed to resume work in the country.

The Justice Ministry sent notification last month of a decision to withdraw MSF (Netherlands) from the register of affiliate and representative offices of foreign non-governmental organizations, the aid group said in a website statement Monday.

Since 1992, MSF had run projects in various Russian regions, including helping the homeless and also working with the Health Ministry to fight tuberculosis, according to the statement. “MSF would like to still work in Russia again, if and when possible,” said Norman Sitali, operations manager responsible for programs in Russia.

