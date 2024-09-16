Two Former NYC Fire Officials Charged in Federal Bribery Probe

392369 02: Fire Department sweathshirts are up for sale at the "Fire Zone" July 24, 2001 in New York City. The permanent exhibit provides visitors with a mulit-media fire safety education program and is staffed by the New York City Fire Department. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Two former New York Fire Department officials have been charged with bribery and corruption, accused of accepting kickbacks in return for fast-tracking building approvals.

Former FDNY Bureau of Fire Prevention chiefs Anthony Saccavino and Brian Cordasco are accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for providing preferential treatment on certain building inspections between 2021 and 2023, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court in Manhattan on Monday.

The charges come as Mayor Eric Adams’ administration faces multiple federal investigations, one of which led to the resignation of the city’s police commissioner last week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.