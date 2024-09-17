HK Leader Warns US Companies Will Suffer If Trade Offices Shut

John Lee, Hong Kong's chief executive, during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Hong Kong unveiled the first details of the city's long-awaited domestic security law, including plans to expand the definition of state secrets and step up efforts to ward against foreign interference.

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s leader warned that American businesses will suffer if Washington adopts a bill to shut the city’s US trade offices, as the city’s relationship frays with the world’s largest economy.

Chief Executive John Lee on Tuesday repeated China’s threat of retaliation if the US pushes ahead with an act that would close the finance hub’s three Economic and Trade Offices in America. The US could take such action if it no longer deems the former British colony sufficiently autonomous from China.

“If the US is determined to go its way, then our country has already indicated we will retaliate and will retaliate with strong and resolute measures,” Lee said, at his first weekly press briefing since a summer recess. “Those who suffer will be the US business sector.”

Branding the US actions “shameless and ugly political tactics” aimed at suppressing Hong Kong’s development, Lee touted America’s lucrative trade surplus with the city. American firms were the third largest group this year receiving government assistance to expand or enter the hub, he added.

InvestHK, responsible for attracting foreign direct investment, assisted over 350 non-local companies in the first seven months of the year, a 40% increase compared to 2023, according to Lee.

Ties between the US and Hong Kong have frayed over the city’s crackdown on dissent, which American officials have accused of eroding the city’s rule of law and democratic rights. The Biden administration said it was “alarmed” by the passing of a local security law in March, known as Article 23, that could exacerbate the “erosion of fundamental freedoms.”

Hong Kong has 14 Economic and Trade Offices overseas, including in Australia, Canada and the UK. They came under the spotlight in May after the British government accused an office manager at the London outpost of spying, allegations that Lee said were unwarranted and unacceptable.

The bipartisan Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) Certification Act was passed last week by the House of Representatives and must be approved by the Senate before it can be signed into law by the president.

