Millennium Hires Former Citigroup APAC Equity Trading Head

(Bloomberg) -- Millennium Management has hired former Citigroup Inc. equity trading executive Arnaud Leteissier as a senior portfolio manager, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Leteissier is expected to begin the new role on Sept. 23 and will remain based in Hong Kong, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Separately, Abhinav Maheshwari, a former partner of Hong Kong-based Ovata Capital Management, has joined at Millennium as a senior portfolio manager based in the city, people said.

Representatives for Millennium and Citigroup declined to comment.

Large multistrategy hedge funds are hiring from banks and rivals as they seek to capture talent and boost their industry dominance. Investors have flocked to firms including Citadel and Millennium in recent years after they posted better gains than their single-strategy peers.

Leteissier’s latest role at Citigroup was head of equity trading for Asia North, Australia and Asia South. He decided to leave the US bank to pursue a buy-side opportunity with a client, according to an internal Citigroup email from July seen by Bloomberg News.

He previously worked at Credit Suisse for five years and JPMorgan Chase & Co. for 12 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

