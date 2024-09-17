Nippon Steel to Get Extension, Pushing Deal Review Past US Election

(Bloomberg) -- Nippon Steel Corp. will receive an extension in the security review over its $14.1 billion deal for United States Steel Corp., likely pushing a decision on the politically contentious takeover past the US elections in November, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move — technically, allowing the company to revoke and refile its submission to a security review panel, restarting the clock — would keep the proposed transaction alive, even as President Joe Biden has vowed that US Steel would remain American owned and is said to be preparing to kill the deal.

Despite the delay, the president has given no indication that he is waffling on his opposition to the proposed purchase. The people familiar spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the review.

The takeover has become an election flashpoint, particularly in swing-state Pennsylvania, where both US Steel and the United Steelworkers union — which opposes the sale — are based. The transaction was first announced in December.

Biden has opposed the acquisition for months, but stopped short of killing it, instead deferring to the review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or Cfius. Vice President Kamala Harris and her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, also oppose the deal. Trump has said outright he would kill it.

Nippon Steel made the request to resubmit its filing, and Cfius agreed, according to people familiar with the matter. Cfius needs more time to understand the the full national security import of the transaction, including to the resilience of critical supply chains, and engage with the parties.

Cfius is a secretive panel that scrutinizes proposals by foreign entities to purchase companies or property in the US. The panel’s reviews are typically aimed at adversaries such as China — not allied nations like Japan.

The existing deadline for a Cfius decision was Sept. 23, people familiar with the matter have said. The move to resubmit the application, which Cfius has to agree to allow, effectively starts a new 90-day clock, though a decision could come earlier.

“The president’s and the vice president’s position is that it is vital for US Steel to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated,” White House spokeswoman Saloni Sharma said in a statement. “The president told our steelworkers he has their backs, and he means it. There is no so-called ‘delay.’ We have not received any Cfius recommendation. The Cfius process was and remains ongoing.”

US Steel has endured years of sluggish performance and has warned that its facilities require billions in new investment and that failing to complete the Nippon Steel sale could see some plants close and the company potentially moving its headquarters out of Pittsburgh.

Nippon Steel has indicated it does not plan to walk away from the deal voluntarily.

