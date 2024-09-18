Aukus to Consult on Tech Partnerships With Japan, Canada and NZ

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L), US President Joe Biden (C) and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) hold a press conference after a trilateral meeting during the AUKUS summit on March 13, 2023 in San Diego, California. President Biden hosts British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego for an AUKUS meeting to discuss the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines under a pact between the three nations. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Australia, the US and UK are moving closer to expanding advanced technology cooperation with other Indo-Pacific nations under the Aukus security accord, as they seek a strategic edge in competition with China.

Canada, South Korea and New Zealand were named as potential partners for collaboration on high-tech research and development under Aukus, according to a statement released by the original three nations on Tuesday to mark three years since the deal was signed.

Aukus members are already exploring opportunities with Japan to “improve interoperability of their maritime autonomous systems as an initial area of cooperation,” the statement said.

This is the closest Aukus nations have come to expanding the agreement since it first came into effect in 2021. The grouping was formed at a time of rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, in the face of growing strategic competition between Washington and Beijing.

The security partnership consists of two pillars, the first aims to provide Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines by the early 2030s. The second focuses on research and development of critical technologies and has generated interest among US allies across the Indo-Pacific region.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out any formal expansion of Aukus to include a fourth country, saying any additional collaboration would exist within the framework of the current agreement.

“If there can be gains that are in the interests of the three Aukus partners but in addition any partners outside the direct Aukus relationship, then that will be considered,” he said in April, while adding that Japan was a “natural candidate” to work on such projects.

In Tuesday’s statement, the three countries said they were making progress across a range of fronts, including “quantum technologies, cyber capabilities, hypersonics, and electronic warfare.”

