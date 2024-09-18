Goldman Sachs Taps Drake-Brockman as CEO for Singapore Business

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. logo is displayed in the reception area of the One Raffles Link building, which houses one of the Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte offices, in Singapore, on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Singapore has expanded a criminal probe into fund flows linked to scandal-plagued 1MDB to include Goldman Sachs Group, which helped raise money for the entity, people with knowledge of the matter said. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. appointed Rob Drake-Brockman as chief executive officer of its Singapore office, as the city-state rises in importance for the Wall Street firm.

Drake-Brockman, who will continue as head of equities distribution and execution for Asia-Pacific, takes over from James Ellery, who is moving to London, according to a statement.

Goldman Sachs employs more than 1,300 people in Singapore, its largest office in the region after Hong Kong, and one of the firm’s global centers for commodities trading. The bank’s biggest business in the country is in markets, and it’s been adding headcount in the asset and wealth management divisions. Singapore is also a technology engineering hub for the firm.

Drake-Brockman, a partner, moved to Singapore in 2022 and was previously co-head of prime brokerage for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

