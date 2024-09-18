HK Tycoon Cheng’s Mall to Expand Luxury Space With LVMH, Kering

The K11 Atelier building, developed by K11 Group Ltd., a unit of New World Development Co., left, in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Hong Kongs property downturn is taking a growing toll on New World Development Co., the firm owned by the billionaire Cheng family. Photographer: Lam Yik/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Luxury brands are expanding their presence in the flagship Hong Kong mall of the K11 Group, as the high-end real estate arm of billionaire Henry Cheng’s New World Development Co. bets on a rebound in the city’s premium retail sector to help ease property-market woes.

The expansion at K11 Musea in Hong Kong’s prime shopping hub Tsim Sha Tsui includes store upgrades by labels such as LVMH’s Loewe and Kering SA’s Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, as well as a new store by Prada SpA, the group said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

Other brands planning a revamp of their stores include Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli SpA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA’s Van Cleef & Arpels, and Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet Holding SA. Collectively, the upgrades will double the footprint of the seven luxury labels in the mall to more than 30,000 square feet, K11 said.

The statement confirms an earlier Bloomberg report about Prada’s new store at K11 Musea.

The K11 mall’s luxury pivot offers one of the first clues to New World’s turnaround plans after the developer, which has been grappling with higher debt levels than its peers, issued a warning last month of an expected loss of up to HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion) for the financial year ended in June.

A significant part of the decline reflects slumping property values as Hong Kong struggles with one of its worst real estate market routs due to high interest rates and a broader economic slowdown.

Major landlords in the financial hub are pinning their hopes on luxury giants and their appeal to high-net worth customers who are among the least affected by the downturn. Global brands, many of which downsized in Hong Kong during its Covid isolation, are also re-evaluating the city, lured by rents in the core shopping districts that have plunged as much as 90% from the pre-pandemic levels.

“We are excited that many leading luxury brands are expanding at K11 Musea, especially in the context of current Hong Kong retail sector,” said Richard Cheung, executive vice president of the K11 Group, in the statement.

The K11 brand malls have been a key growth driver for New World’s investment property sector. In the six months ended December, Musea recorded a 41% increase in sales from the year before, mainly driven by luxury spending, beauty care and cultural activities, according to New World’s financial report.

The brand, launched by New World Chief Executive Officer — and Henry’s eldest son — Adrian Cheng, leans heavily into arts and culture elements for its properties. Musea is peppered with artwork displays and has hosted several high-profile events in recent months, including Louis Vuitton’s first ever fashion show in Hong Kong last year and an exhibition this summer of beloved Japanese cartoon character Doraemon.

The month-long exhibition contributed to a 40% rise in average tourist spending at Musea, with foot traffic up 30% during the opening weekend, New World said in a newsletter in July.

