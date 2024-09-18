Indonesia Surprises With Quarter-Point Cut Before Fed Move

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than three years, easing ahead of its own guidance and just hours before the Federal Reserve’s expected dovish tilt.

Bank Indonesia lowered the BI-Rate by a quarter-point to 6%, a decision seen by only 10 of 36 analysts in a Bloomberg News Survey, with the rest expecting a hold. Governor Perry Warjiyo signaled last month that BI would wait until the fourth quarter, when Fed cuts are underway.

After rallying almost 7% this quarter, Indonesia’s currency is trading close to its strongest level versus the dollar in a year, thanks in large part to a likely Fed cut and low and stable domestic inflation. That gave Warjiyo scope to act sooner rather than later — especially as a more aggressive cut from the Fed would risk further rupiah gains versus the dollar.

“BI continues to pay close attention to the room for interest rate cuts, in accordance with forecasts of low inflation, a stable rupiah that has a tendency to strengthen, and economic growth that needs to be pushed higher,” Warjiyo said in a briefing in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The rupiah held an earlier decline to trade 0.1% weaker at 15,355 per dollar shortly after the decision. The yield on five-year bonds fell two basis points to 6.43%.

Tight financial conditions after 275 basis points of BI rate hikes in the past two years are starting to show in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. While Indonesia’s economic outlook remains solid this quarter, with BI keeping its gross domestic product growth estimate this year at a range of 4.7% to 5.5%, Warjiyo said that domestic activity needs to be supported.

Going forward, various efforts need to be taken to push higher economic growth, both from the demand and supply sides, he said. Loan growth stood at 11.4% year-on-year in August, the slowest pace in six months.

Warjiyo expects the rupiah to strengthen further as BI continues to deploy its tool to support the currency and keep inflation within target. The currency also enjoys strong buffers amid record-high foreign exchange reserves and a narrow current-account deficit, he said.

For BI, whose key mandate is to ensure rupiah stability, timing is key to avoid spoiling the rupiah’s near-7% rally so far this quarter. Inflation has cooled well within the central bank’s 1.5%-3.5% target this year, giving policymakers more scope to lower the BI-rate from the highest since it was introduced in 2016.

Weaker Momentum

“Domestic consumer sentiment and hiring intentions have slipped – suggesting the main economic driver is stalling,” Bloomberg Economics’ Tamara Henderson and Andrej Sokol said in a note this week, supporting calls for an early rate cut. “Our activity tracker – which includes a wide swath of indicators – also points to weaker momentum in lending and manufacturing.”

A more accommodative BI policy stance would also help incoming leader Prabowo achieve his goal of ramping up growth to as high as 8% annually during his term.

Bank Indonesia, once it embarks on rate reductions, isn’t expected to aggressively cut as global risks remain elevated, including from the new US administration.

Read: Fed to Kick Off Rate Cuts, Signal Next Steps

The pace of US easing will also factor in future BI decisions, especially as the market is divided on whether the Fed will cut by 25 or 50 basis points today.

The central bank is also mindful of capital inflows into emerging markets that impact the rupiah. Keeping local assets attractive will keep the rupiah stable, according to analysts.

