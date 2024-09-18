Japanese Student Stabbed in China, Adding to Spate of Attacks

(Bloomberg) -- A Japanese student was stabbed in Shenzhen on Wednesday, adding to a string of knife attacks in China in recent months.

A student at the Shenzhen Japanese school was stabbed on the way to school, Hiroshi Moriya, Japan’s deputy chief cabinet secretary, said at a briefing.

The student has been taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. The suspect has been detained by Chinese authorities, Moriya said in Tokyo. China’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attack is likely to strain relations between the two countries and heighten concern among Japanese people in China. There was another incident in June, when a Japanese woman and her child were attacked with a knife in the city of Suzhou. A Chinese bus attendant was killed in that attack.

Four US college instructors were also injured in a stabbing attack in China in June. Beijing had said it was an isolated incident and wouldn’t affect ties with Washington. The series of attacks had sparked reaction on Chinese social media, with some users linking the incidents to discontent over the economic downturn.

