Japan’s Stock Futures Rise as Yen Pares Gain, Traders Await BOJ

Pedestrians reflected in an electronic board displaying a graph of the exchange rate of the yen against the U.S. dollar outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Fresh data on the Federal Reserve's various accounts hints at two potential ways Japanese policy makers may have funded currency interventions this past week to bolster the beleaguered yen. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stock futures edged higher as the yen pared its gains after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned against assuming large rate cuts will continue. Investors are also awaiting the Bank of Japan’s decision Friday.

Futures for the Nikkei 225 Stock Average were at 36,770.00 as of 7:29 a.m. in Tokyo on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, compared with the closing level of 36,380.17 for the underlying gauge on Wednesday.

Exporters will likely be in focus after the yen erased most of its gains that were triggered by the Fed’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rate by a half percentage point. Powell signaled at a press conference following the announcement it’s not in a rush to ease policy. The yen was at 141.95 per dollar, after appreciating to 140.45.

Automakers will likely be bought on the yen’s move, as well as electronic components and precision equipment sectors, said Takashi Ito, a senior strategist at Nomura Securities Co.

Economists expect the BOJ to stand pat when its two-day meeting concludes Friday. Japanese stocks tumbled into a bear market in early August after its rate hike sent the yen higher.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.