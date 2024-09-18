Noodle Billionaire Plans Pre-IPO Funding for India Unit in 2025

(Bloomberg) -- The Nepalese conglomerate CG Corp Global is planning a pre-listing fundraise in early 2025 for its India unit that makes the popular instant noodle brand Wai Wai, amid a frenzy of initial public offerings in the Indian market.

The Kathmandu-based group will use the pre-IPO funds for expanding operations, and then “hopefully” list the Indian arm within the first quarter of 2026, Binod Chaudhary, chairman of parent CG Corp Global told Bloomberg TV’s Haslinda Amin. He did not share further details of the pre-IPO fundraising plans.

Wai Wai, which has a 28% share in the Indian instant noodles market and clocked an annual revenue of 8 billion rupees ($95.5 million), rivals market leader Maggi from Nestle Ltd. and ITC Ltd.’s Yippee.

The conglomerate is planning to expand operations in central and eastern Europe and is scouting for food and beverage firms to acquire in the region, he said. It is also looking to invest more in its businesses in Sri Lanka.

CG Foods India aims to launch new products and acquire smaller firms as it aims for a 15% increase in its annual revenue in the run up to listing, Bloomberg News reported in April.

The noodles-to-infrastructure conglomerate is the latest to signal plans for tapping India’s IPO market which is red-hot right now. At least 93 companies in the consumer sector have announced listing plans this year so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Chaudhary, Nepal’s only billionaire, made his fortune selling Wai Wai noodles before expanding into businesses from cars to hospitality and infrastructure.

He told Bloomberg TV that he is also “excited about” his firm’s partnership with Indian Hotels Company Ltd. that operates Taj hotels, to build 50 hotels by 2030.

