UK’s Labour Signs First Trade Pact to Deepen Ties with Thailand

(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s Labour government agreed to boost trade and investment with Thailand, its first such deal since coming into office, in an effort to ease barriers to the flow of goods and services between the two countries.

Under the so-called enhanced trade partnership completed by UK Trade Minister Douglas Alexander and Thai Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan in Bangkok Wednesday morning, the two nations committed to remove specific barriers to trade, focusing on areas including technology, customs and standards. The deal does not include include broad measures such as tariff cuts.

Labour is seeking to use trade to encourage economic growth after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves bemoaned the UK’s fiscal position, saying her Conservative predecessors left a £22 billion ($29 billion) black hole in the public purse. During the campaign ahead of the UK’s July 4 election, the party vowed to focus on smaller trade deals in areas of strength, rather than the more ambitious free trade agreements chased by the previous government which either failed to materialize or took years to complete.

Deals like Wednesday’s are “exactly the sorts of small things the UK government needs to be doing,” according to David Henig, director at the European Centre for International Political Economy. “But they also need to ensure there is implementation — too often there is no follow-up.”

Britain has already struck sectoral side deals with Thailand, including a recent agreement by the Asian nation to accept the UK’s vehicle emissions testing standards, waiving the need for imported cars to be tested again under Thai standards, according to the Department for Business and Trade. That could save UK car manufacturers “millions of pounds,” with a similar agreement for motorbikes being discussed, it said.

A separate recent deal saw Thailand allow UK food and drink manufacturers to submit conformity documentation by email, rather than having to get paperwork physically stamped by the British Embassy, a move the department said would be worth as much as £70 million to UK businesses over five years.

Wednesday’s trade pact will see new and existing working groups tackle similar issues in areas such as digital trade and clean growth. Trade between the UK and Thailand, Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, is already worth £5.9 billion a year.

Debra Crew, chief executive at drinks company Diageo, which owns brands such as Johnnie Walker whisky, said in the UK government release that she hoped the “enhanced partnership will be the first step towards resolving costly trade barriers.”

While in Asia, Alexander will also attend a summit of ASEAN economy ministers in Laos, where he is expected to speak to other ministers about the UK’s trade plans.

Earlier this week, Alexander also accompanied Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds to Saudi Arabia to meet Gulf state officials for trade and investment talks. The previous Conservative government had sought to sign a free trade agreement with members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, but was unable to complete negotiations before being voted out of power.

The Tories also failed to complete a new deal with India, which Labour is now picking up, and ditched free trade agreement talks with Canada.

