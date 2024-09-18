US Says Iranian Hackers Sent Trump Information to Biden Camp

Trump hats for sale before a town hall event with former US President Donald Trump and Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, not pictured, at Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Trump is poised to capitalize on the second attempt on his life in recent months, using the shocking development to try to snatch back the political momentum that Vice President Kamala Harris has enjoyed. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- US authorities on Wednesday accused Iranian hackers of emailing stolen information from Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to President Joe Biden’s campaign team, as well as to journalists.

The operation, which occurred over the summer, appeared to be an effort by Iranian hackers to dupe people working for the president’s campaign to act on spearphishing emails. That would have allowed the intruders to get into emails and computer systems — essentially trying to hack the Biden campaign with material hacked from the Trump campaign.

Investigators don’t have any evidence that anyone from Biden’s campaign replied to them, according to a notice from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

The emails were sent in June and July, before Biden dropped out of the race.

US authorities have escalated efforts to combat foreign influence operations and interference before the November election, with particular focus on Russia, Iran and China.

The allegations revealed Wednesday follow an inquiry by the Federal Bureau of Investigation that became public last month after a report from Microsoft Corp. described efforts by the Iranian government to access email accounts of presidential campaign staff members.

A hacker group with suspected ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps called Mint Sandstorm is suspected of successfully infiltrating the campaign of Trump, a US law enforcement official said at the time.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.