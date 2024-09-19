A Guide to All the Probes Surrounding NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Eric Adams, mayor of New York, speaks to member of media during a tour of a cooling center opened at a public library during a heatwave in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York, US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. An expanse of heat spread across the central and eastern US, bringing New York its longest streak of hot weather of the season. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Even longtime New Yorkers who follow city government might need a scorecard to keep track of all of the federal corruption investigations surrounding New York Mayor Eric Adams and his inner circle.

September has been particularly challenging for Adams, a first-term Democrat who is seeking reelection next year. On the night of Sept. 14, Lisa Zornberg, chief counsel to the mayor’s office, abruptly quit. That was two days after Police Commissioner Edward Caban resigned, saying a federal investigation that had agents searching his home earlier in the month had become a distraction. Yet probes have been swirling around Adams since at least last November.

Here’s what to know:

The investigations

On Sept. 16, authorities charged two former New York Fire Department officials with bribery and corruption. Anthony Saccavino and Brian Cordasco are accused of sharing in more than $190,000 worth of bribes when they were Bureau of Fire Prevention chiefs in exchange for providing preferential treatment on building inspections and approvals between 2021 and 2023 for at least 30 projects.

Authorities appear to be chasing at least four additional threads, although it’s hard to know exactly how many other probes are underway.

The first reported investigation into the mayor’s inner circle is one involving fundraising and his 2021 mayoral campaign. In November 2023, the New York Times reported that federal agents raided the home of Brianna Suggs, the mayor’s chief fundraiser, as part of a probe into whether individuals connected to the Turkish government made straw donations to the mayor’s campaign. According to the newspaper, investigators sought records related to the campaign’s possible acceptance of illegal foreign donations from the Turkish government or Turkish nationals through intermediaries. Federal authorities were also looking into whether Adams, after he won the Democratic primary in June 2021, pressured FDNY officials to sign off on the Turkish government’s new high-rise consulate in Manhattan despite safety concerns with the building, the Times reported. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presided over the grand opening of the $300 million, 35-story tower during the United Nations General Assembly in September 2021.

Then, in February of this year, US authorities searched two houses owned by Winnie Greco, a prominent Adams fundraiser, and the New World Mall in Flushing, Queens. The City, a nonprofit news website, reported that donors to the Adams campaign who worked at the mall were reimbursed for their donations or were unaware of contributions made in their names. Greco has separately been probed by New York City’s Department of Investigation following reports of ethical improprieties, The City reported.

Another probe appears to be digging into a consulting business run by James Caban, the twin brother of the former New York police chief. The New York Post reported that federal investigators subpoenaed phones from a group of NYPD lieutenants responsible for fielding community complaints about bars and nightclubs. The lieutenants were allegedly told to take it easy on establishments that were clients of James Caban, the Post reported. One bar owner from Coney Island told NBC 4 that a worker in the mayor’s office allegedly tried to arrange a deal to make the noise complaints filed with the police go away if he hired and paid James Caban about $2,500.

Separately, the New York Times said authorities are looking into a potential bribery scheme involving the Pearl Alliance, a government-relations consulting business run by Terence Banks, the brother of Schools Chancellor David Banks and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III. Gothamist reported that one client of the firm listed on its now-defunct website said that they had never obtained any contracts through the company, while another denied having a relationship with Terence Banks.

All of this comes a little more than a year after six people were indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney for conspiring in an alleged fraud scheme involving straw donations tied to Adams’ campaign. At least four people have pleaded guilty in that case. Adams hasn’t been accused of violating election laws.

The key players

None of the following people have been charged with any wrongdoing.

Eric Adams: A former police captain who came into office in January 2022. In November, federal agents stopped him publicly and seized several of his electronic devices. He maintains that he did nothing wrong and said he is cooperating with the probe.

Brianna Suggs: Adams’ former chief fundraiser. Federal agents searched her home and seized her electronic devices in November. She stepped down shortly after, according to the New York Times.

Winnie Greco: A former campaign fundraiser who also served as the city’s director of Asian affairs. The FBI raided her two homes in February. She returned to a government job in May, according to The City.

Edward Caban: The first Latino NYPD commissioner. He stepped down Sept. 12 after his home was searched by federal agents and his phone seized.

James Caban: Edward’s twin brother. He’s a consultant and former cop. He had his phone seized and is said to be under investigation over alleged influence peddling at New York bars and nightclubs.

Raul Pintos: A former cop and chief of staff under Caban. He had his phone seized.

David Banks: The New York City schools chancellor. He had his home searched and phone seized by federal agents.

Sheena Wright: The first deputy mayor. She is the romantic partner of David Banks and lives with him. Her phone was also seized when the couple’s home was searched by federal agents.

Philip Banks III: David’s younger brother and the deputy mayor for public safety. He had his home searched and phone seized by federal agents.

Terence Banks: The third Banks brother. He’s a former Metropolitan Transportation Authority official. He had his home searched and phone seized by federal agents, the New York Times reported. The Manhattan US attorney is looking into a company that he runs.

Timothy Pearson: A former police officer who serves as senior adviser to Adams. He had his phone seized.

The political implications

The probes come at a precarious time for the 64-year-old mayor. Quinnipiac University surveys have shown his approval ratings at the lowest since the school began polling New York City’s registered voters almost 30 years ago. A June poll conducted by Slingshot Strategies found just 36% of voters had a favorable opinion of Adams, while 52% viewed him unfavorably. Voters have faulted Adams for his handling of the arrival of thousands of migrants since spring of 2022 and questioned his stewardship of the city’s budget.

New challengers are also emerging for the 2025 Democratic primary. Jessica Ramos, a progressive state senator from Queens, has formally jumped into the race, joining former city Comptroller Scott Stringer, current Comptroller Brad Lander and Zellnor Myrie, a state senator from Brooklyn. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is also said to be weighing a run.

