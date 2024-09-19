Australia’s Hiring Strength Persists as Unemployment Steady

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s strong hiring extended into August and the unemployment rate held steady, underscoring the resilience of the labor market to elevated interest rates.

Employment rose 47,500 — driven by part-time jobs — versus a forecast 26,000 gain, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Thursday. The jobless rate was unchanged at 4.2%, while the participation rate held at a record high.

“The high employment-to-population ratio and participation rate shows that there are still large numbers of people entering the labor force and finding work, as employers continue to look to fill a more than usual number of job vacancies,” said Kate Lamb, ABS head of labor statistics.

The report comes days before the Reserve Bank is widely expected to leave its key rate at a 12-year high of 4.35% and maintain its hawkish rhetoric. Money markets and economists reckon the RBA’s next move will be a cut, though they’re divided on the timing. Traders see a first reduction in December while economists’ consensus shows easing will only begin in 2025.

The market’s view is at odds with Governor Michele Bullock, who has all-but ruled out rate cuts in the near-term. Bullock, who describes the RBA’s current policy settings as restrictive, will have an opportunity to share her views on the employment data, among other issues, at a press conference after Tuesday’s policy announcement.

Thursday’s report also showed:

Annual jobs growth eased to 2.7% in August from 3.2% a year earlier

Full time roles fell by 3,100 while part-time surged 50,600

The employment-to-population ratio rose to 64.3%, just shy of a record high set in November last year

Underemployment edged up 0.1 point to 6.5%

Hours worked rose 0.2% from a month earlier

