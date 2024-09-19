Blackstone Sees Asia as Growth Engine as US Rate Cut Gives Boost

The Blackstone headquarters in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Blackstone Inc.s real estate arm weighed on the investment giants second-quarter results, as high interest rates crimped property valuations and investors pumped less money into the business. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc., one of the largest asset managers in the world, sees Asia as a “growth engine,” according to Amit Dixit, the firm’s head of private equity for the region.

“We see a lot of bright spots,” Dixit said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding the firm has been active in India, Japan, Australia and Southeast Asia. “We have deep local teams in each market.” The interest rate easing in the US is also helping the business globally, he said.

In India, where the firm holds about $50 billion worth of private equity investments and real estate, Blackstone has “scale” and is among the top investors, according to Dixit. Blackstone’s ability to execute proprietary and complex transactions in the country means it can get more reasonable pricing, despite rising valuations across sectors.

Talks to sell a minority stake in VFS Global are making good progress in Singapore, Dixit said. The city-state’s investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte is nearing a deal to buy a significant minority stake in the visa outsourcing and technology services firm that could value it at about $7 billion, including debt, Bloomberg News has reported.

--With assistance from Kyoji Iwai and Anand Menon.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.