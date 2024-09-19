Cathay Engine Fire Could Have Led to Major Damage, Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- A midair engine fire on a Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. flight earlier this month could have spread and caused widespread damage to the plane, a preliminary report said, as investigations continue into the incident and the failed components.

The steel-braided sheath on one of the engine’s fuel hoses had ruptured, while five other hoses had frayed or structurally collapsed, the report into the Sept. 2 incident said Thursday. Investigators found black soot and burn marks on the engine and its cowling, according to the Air Accident Investigation Authority.

The fire broke out shortly after the Zurich-bound Airbus SE A350 took off from Hong Kong, causing the flight crew to initially issue a mayday distress call, which was later downgraded.

While the jet turned round and landed safely after jettisoning fuel, the report highlighted the risk of a more serious incident unfolding if the fire hadn’t been discovered swiftly and extinguished.

“This situation, along with further failures, could escalate into a more serious engine fire, potentially causing extensive damage to the aircraft,” the AAIA said in its report.

In the wake of the incident, Europe’s aviation regulator ordered inspections of A350 engines, which are made by Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

Cathay ultimately said 15 of its 48 A350s had defective fuel hoses that needed replacing. Japan Airlines Co., Singapore Airlines Ltd. and Etihad were among airlines that also carried out checks.

The fuel hoses and other components are being examined at an overseas testing facility, according to Thursday’s report. The probe will assess the factors that led to the rupture, while the AAIA said it will also review the design, installation and maintenance of the hoses.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency may consider further actions based on the findings of the AAIA investigation, the report said. Airbus and Rolls-Royce have said they’re cooperating with the agency.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.