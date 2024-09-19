Czech Government Plans to Boost Budget Deficit Due to Floods

The Vltava River during high water levels in central Prague, Czech Republic, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Widespread flooding in central and eastern Europe from days of unrelenting rain is playing havoc with rail transportation and causing more evacuations of residents as well as damage to homes and infrastructure. Photographer: Milan Jaros/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Czech government will increase fiscal deficits planned for this year and next to cover part of the damage caused by recent widespread floods, according to Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura.

The 2024 state budget gap will widen by 30 billion koruna ($1.3 billion), from the originally planned 252 billion-koruna shortfall, Stanjura told reporters in Prague on Thursday. The deficit will be 10 billion koruna bigger next year compared with the initial proposal of 230 billion koruna.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.